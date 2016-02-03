See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jennifer James, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
1.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer James, MD

Dr. Jennifer James, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. James works at Northwest Physical Medicine in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. James' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marvin M Brooke MD
    801 Pine St # 230, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer James, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639254261
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Northwest Physical Medicine in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

