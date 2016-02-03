Overview of Dr. Jennifer James, MD

Dr. Jennifer James, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. James works at Northwest Physical Medicine in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.