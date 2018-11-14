Dr. Jennifer Jerome, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jerome, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Jerome, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Dr. Jerome works at
Locations
Jennifer J Jerome, DDS1865 Brown St, Akron, OH 44301 Directions (234) 542-3549
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jerome is very thorough ,pleasant and professional. She explains what she is going to do , using the imaging available in the office. She takes care to be gentle when performing the work.
About Dr. Jennifer Jerome, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerome works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.