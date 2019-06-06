Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Johnson
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Johnson is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinica Family Health Services2525 13th St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 650-4460
-
2
Chpg Primary Care Niwot6800 N 79th St Ste 102, Niwot, CO 80503 Directions (720) 494-7100
-
3
Foundation Health1949 PEARL ST, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 449-0517
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I'm 47 years old and have lived all over the world, having experienced the top (and not so top) doctors - from naturopaths to Mayo Clinic super stars. Dr. Johnson is by far, the only doctor who takes the time and effort to truly understand her patients. Dr. Johnson will often take an hour of her time to talk with me, I mean really talk to me, and she goes out of her way to help. The last time I saw her she gave me a book that changed my life. I met her through a concierge medical group. Quite frankly, I was surprised they were able to hire Dr. Johnson as the practice was rather dysfunctional and female doctors were usually forced out fairly quickly. I was about to quit being a patient but they hired Dr. Johnson so I stayed. Dr. Johnson loves her patients and thus she put up with a lot of drama with the managers/ investors. She stayed as she put patients first. I'm relieved she's not with the concierge service anymore. I will follow her wherever she goes.
About Dr. Jennifer Johnson
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710006382
Education & Certifications
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University of Colorado At Denver
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.