Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jones, MD

Dr. Jennifer Jones, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blue Ridge, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Geo Can Spec Affl N Sd Hosp Cnr in Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.