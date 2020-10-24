Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD

Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at White Rock ENT, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.