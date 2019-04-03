See All Neurologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO

Neurology
2.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO

Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Jothen works at Sharp Community Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jothen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Community Medical Group
    765 Medical Center Ct Ste 218, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 841-7089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 03, 2019
    Dr. Jothen is amazing! I was referred to her by my PCP for migraines and intermittent peripheral neuropathy. She asked detailed questions about my symptoms and additionally ordered an MRI. I really appreciated how thorough she was. She explained treatment options clearly along with advantages and drawbacks to each. After explaining each course of action she asked how I would like to move forward with treatment. Dr. Jothen was caring and professional. Nurse and office staff were excellent.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO
    About Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891957221
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jothen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jothen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jothen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jothen works at Sharp Community Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jothen’s profile.

    Dr. Jothen has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jothen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jothen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jothen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jothen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jothen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

