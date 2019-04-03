Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jothen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO
Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Jothen's Office Locations
Sharp Community Medical Group765 Medical Center Ct Ste 218, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 841-7089
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jothen is amazing! I was referred to her by my PCP for migraines and intermittent peripheral neuropathy. She asked detailed questions about my symptoms and additionally ordered an MRI. I really appreciated how thorough she was. She explained treatment options clearly along with advantages and drawbacks to each. After explaining each course of action she asked how I would like to move forward with treatment. Dr. Jothen was caring and professional. Nurse and office staff were excellent.
About Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891957221
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jothen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jothen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jothen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jothen has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jothen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jothen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jothen.
