Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kaleta, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Kaleta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Kaleta works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Naperville in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.