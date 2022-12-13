See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Lufkin, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Kalmer works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acupuncture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 290, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Acupuncture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Very good experience!! Dr Kalmer and Becky were awesome. They made me very relaxed and I left knowing exactly what was wrong with my hands. Highly recommend!!
    Shelley — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1154399871
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med-Tex Mc
    Internship
    • St Luke's Mc
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalmer works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kalmer’s profile.

    Dr. Kalmer has seen patients for Acupuncture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

