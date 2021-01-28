Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Kawwass works at Emory Healthcare OB/GYN in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.