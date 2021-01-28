Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawwass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD
Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory Healthcare OB/GYN550 Peachtree St NE Fl 8, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kawwass explained us all options in detail. She diagnosed us correctly and prescribed only needed dose instead of overdose. She and her team are very responsive and their emergency staff is easy to reach out in off hours.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1790960847
- Emory University
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Davidson College
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
