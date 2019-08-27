Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kazamias, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kazamias works at Boca Raton Podiatry in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.