Dr. Jennifer Kazamias, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kazamias, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Boca Raton Podiatry950 Glades Rd Ste 2A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 395-4243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vita Health
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kazamias and staff are very caring and professional. Prior to seeing Dr Kazamias I had seen another doctor and then searched for a second opinion. Well I am glad I found her office as the whole experience had greatly exceeded my expectations. Thank you very much for taking the time to see me and being able to remove the foreign object in my ankle! I will be recommending you to my friends and colleagues.
About Dr. Jennifer Kazamias, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center|Hollywood Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Kazamias has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazamias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazamias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazamias.
