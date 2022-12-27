Overview of Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD

Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Keir-Garza works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.