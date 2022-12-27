Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keir-Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD
Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
Garza, Jennifer MD - Keir-garza Jennifer MD11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 140B, Houston, TX 77089 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had been to another ENT doctor to rid my ear of swim water. And that failed. Another swimmer recommended Doctor Kerr Garza. After two visits she was successful in taking care of my problem
About Dr. Jennifer Keir-Garza, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital System
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Keir-Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keir-Garza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keir-Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keir-Garza speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keir-Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keir-Garza.
