Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Kendall works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.