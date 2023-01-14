See All Rheumatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Kendall works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kendall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology
    4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Insomnia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Insomnia

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ataxia
Blepharitis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteomalacia
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 14, 2023
    Takes time to listen to her patients and talk through all concerns.
    — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902244015
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kendall works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kendall’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

