Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kennard works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kennard's Office Locations

    Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care
    11840 Southmore Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 384-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science
