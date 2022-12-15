Overview

Dr. Jennifer Keswani, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Keswani works at Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.