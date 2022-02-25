Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Nurture Pediatrics741 President Pl Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7363Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmFriday7:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So thorough, kind with my 3 elementary age kids and extremely knowledgeable. Never rushes us. We’ve been seeing Dr Ketchum since we moved to the area 5 years ago. Truly the very best!
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ketchum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketchum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.