Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Kickham works at Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Program (fpmrs) At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysteroscopy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.