Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kickham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD
Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Kickham works at
Dr. Kickham's Office Locations
-
1
Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Program (fpmrs) At Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St Ste 4E, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kickham?
Dr. Kickham saved my life. She performed a hysterectomy in 2015 and when I attended my follow up appointment she found that I had an internal infection. She immediately called a colleague and I was back in the OR within an hour. Highly recommend her and her staff.
About Dr. Jennifer Kickham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033143128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kickham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kickham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kickham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kickham works at
Dr. Kickham has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysteroscopy and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kickham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kickham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kickham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kickham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kickham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.