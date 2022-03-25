Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD
Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Kleinfeld's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics - Ridge2121 Ridge Ave Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 820-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. KLEINFELD ALWAYS MAKES YOU FEEL AT EASE. I LOVE THE CARE SHE PROVIDES. WONDERFUL BEDSIDE MANNERS. HER ACKNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE IN THE FIELD MAKES IT SO MUCH EASIER TO TRUST HER WITH ALL MY 3 CHILDREN.
About Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487795407
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinfeld accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinfeld.
