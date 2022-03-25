See All Pediatricians in Aurora, IL
Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Kleinfeld works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kleinfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics - Ridge
    2121 Ridge Ave Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 820-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. KLEINFELD ALWAYS MAKES YOU FEEL AT EASE. I LOVE THE CARE SHE PROVIDES. WONDERFUL BEDSIDE MANNERS. HER ACKNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE IN THE FIELD MAKES IT SO MUCH EASIER TO TRUST HER WITH ALL MY 3 CHILDREN.
    — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1487795407
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    • Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Kleinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinfeld works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kleinfeld’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

