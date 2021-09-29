Overview

Dr. Jennifer Klock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davison, MI. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.