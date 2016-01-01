Dr. Jennifer Knapp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Knapp, DO
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Knapp, DO
Dr. Jennifer Knapp, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Knapp works at
Dr. Knapp's Office Locations
Reflections Counseling3220 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 222-2466
Reflections Counseling2955 McKinley Ave Ste C, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 367-7189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Knapp, DO
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700090677
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry, Ohio State University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Doctor's Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
