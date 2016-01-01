Overview of Dr. Jennifer Knight, MD

Dr. Jennifer Knight, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Knight works at MOUNTAINSIDE HOSPITAL in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.