Overview of Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD

Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.



Dr. Krick works at SSM Health in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.