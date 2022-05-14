Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD
Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Dr. Krick works at
Dr. Krick's Office Locations
Maryville Pediatrics6828 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5084
Ssm Medical Groupmaryville Pediatrics2133 Vadalabene Dr Ste 6, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have 3 little ones and we have been going to dr krick since my first was born. She takes her time and doesn't rush through appointments. She explains things well. The whole staff at the office is amazing. I recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician
About Dr. Jennifer Krick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krick.
