Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kummer works at CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine, Hand and Spine Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.