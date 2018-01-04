Overview of Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD

Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kungle works at Children's Physicians Inc in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.