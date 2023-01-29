Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jennifer Kuo has excellent reviews. I would like for her to be my diabetic Doctor, as a new patient. I’m a diabetic 2 person who doesn’t have said Doctor. I need to control my diabetes because I’m on a rollercoaster. I trust Dr. Jennifer Kuo to help me take control of my diabetes.I hope this statement qualifies as a review! Thank You. P.S. I know I have to make an appointment!
About Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235329830
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
