Dr. Jennifer Kwak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Kwak works at Fairfield Medical Center in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.