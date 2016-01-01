Dr. Lafontant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Lafontant, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lafontant, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lafontant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Dr. Lafontant's Office Locations
-
1
Kishore K Ahuja MD3071 Perry Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 231-6700
-
2
Gun Hill Medical Pavilion for Women3250 Westchester Ave Rm 111, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 231-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Lafontant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003854621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafontant accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafontant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafontant has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafontant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lafontant speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafontant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafontant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafontant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafontant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.