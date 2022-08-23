Overview

Dr. Jennifer Laing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Laing works at The Homestead of Sherman in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.