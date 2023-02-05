See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
4.7 (87)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD

Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Langsdorf works at Peripheral Neuropathy Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langsdorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peripheral Neuropathy Center
    1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Nerve Conduction Studies
Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Nerve Conduction Studies
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Diane Lewis — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194929034
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langsdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langsdorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langsdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langsdorf works at Peripheral Neuropathy Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Langsdorf’s profile.

    Dr. Langsdorf has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langsdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Langsdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langsdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langsdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langsdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

