Overview of Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD

Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Langsdorf works at Peripheral Neuropathy Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.