Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Lanzer works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.