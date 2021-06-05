Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Lanzer works at
Dr. Lanzer's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Health Sciences University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center2834 HILLCREEK DR, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanzer?
Dr Lander is very patient and explains everything she is doing as she does it. She took the time to listen to my concerns and then located another Dr for me. I will be going back to see her. She made me feel so comfortable in a awkward situation. She has a awesome team as well
About Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1205152154
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lanzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanzer works at
Dr. Lanzer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.