Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD

Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at Crescent City Physicians, Inc. in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.