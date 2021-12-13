Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapeyrolerie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
Dr. Lapeyrolerie's Office Locations
-
1
Touro Patient Clinic - 2243525 Prytania St Ste 224, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lapeyrolerie?
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has been my OBGyn for over 15 years. She has delivered two of my children, one of my grandchildren, a niece and a host of extended family. Yes wait time was long when she was delivering someone else's baby and I didn't mind because when I needed her individual attention during my deliveries, she was there for me too. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the waiting room environment. It was small but comparable to other doctors' offices I have waited in. My appointments were not rushed. That's part of what takes so long, she provided individual attention to all patients. Dr. Lapeyrolerie answered all of my questions and took time to listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Jennifer Lapeyrolerie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386796019
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapeyrolerie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has seen patients for Chlamydia Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapeyrolerie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapeyrolerie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapeyrolerie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapeyrolerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapeyrolerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.