Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laplante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD
Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Laplante works at
Dr. Laplante's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 201, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laplante?
Friendly, "down-to-earth", plain-spoken, professional - seems to care deeply about her patients!
About Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316262793
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laplante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laplante accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laplante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laplante works at
Dr. Laplante has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laplante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laplante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laplante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.