Dr. Jennifer Larson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Larson, MD
Dr. Jennifer Larson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleton, WI.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson's Office Locations
-
1
Transformations Surgery Ctr2349 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 824-3937
-
2
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2200
-
3
Diabetes Renal Geriatrics Clinics2880 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My vision was so bad that it was hard to get my prescription glasses made. Dr Larson did cataract surgery on both of my eyes and inserted a lens. She did a tremendous job. I am SO grateful for my "new" eyes!! Yes she is a bit hurried during the visits but she gives you all the info you need and the surgery was impeccable. I had no pain or discomfort and could see perfectly the next day after each surgery!
About Dr. Jennifer Larson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1962820027
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.