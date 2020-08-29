See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Larusso works at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.
    8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 307, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 731-1333
    Monday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
    SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.
    102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 364-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Aug 29, 2020
    I began going to Dr. LaRusso about a year ago. I have found Dr. LaRusso and her staff to be knowledgeable, caring, and thorough. A few days ago Dr. LaRusso performed MOHS surgery on a cancerous spot on my head. Dr. LaRusso put me at ease in preparation for the surgery by thoroughly explaining the procedure before she began. Because of this, I was very confident during both the surgery and the post-operative procedures. Dr. LaRusso has wonderful bedside manners and I would highly recommend her office to anyone needling dermatology services.
    About Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932360906
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship Clinical Pharmacology, Department Of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics At Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
    • Residency In Dermatology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa
    • Internship In Family Medicine, Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training At Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, Nj
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    • Dermatology and Family Practice
