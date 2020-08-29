Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larusso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO
Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED.
SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 307, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (267) 731-1333Monday9:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC.102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 364-2000Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I began going to Dr. LaRusso about a year ago. I have found Dr. LaRusso and her staff to be knowledgeable, caring, and thorough. A few days ago Dr. LaRusso performed MOHS surgery on a cancerous spot on my head. Dr. LaRusso put me at ease in preparation for the surgery by thoroughly explaining the procedure before she began. Because of this, I was very confident during both the surgery and the post-operative procedures. Dr. LaRusso has wonderful bedside manners and I would highly recommend her office to anyone needling dermatology services.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932360906
- Fellowship Clinical Pharmacology, Department Of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics At Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
- Residency In Dermatology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa
- Internship In Family Medicine, Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training At Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, Nj
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology and Family Practice
Dr. Larusso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larusso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larusso works at
Dr. Larusso has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larusso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Larusso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larusso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.