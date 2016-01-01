Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.
SGMC Diabetes Management3018 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 249-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Tift Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396827457
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
