Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (113)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Lee works at REN Dermatology in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    REN Dermatology
    1195 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 202, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 835-3220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    REN Dermatology
    155 Covey Dr Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 835-3220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Acne
Rash

Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chemical Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Phototherapy
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Vitiligo
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Lee is the best She is very knowledgeable and won't subject anything you don't need
    Niko — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1548478936
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Cambridge Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Dermatology
