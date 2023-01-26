Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
REN Dermatology1195 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 202, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 835-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
REN Dermatology155 Covey Dr Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 835-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is the best She is very knowledgeable and won’t subject anything you don’t need
About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1548478936
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Cambridge Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.