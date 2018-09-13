Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Lee works at Washington Pacific Eye Associates in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.