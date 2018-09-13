Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Washington Pacific Eye Associates134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 889-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee has not only helped with my eye problems, but she has taken away my fear of the future.
About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
