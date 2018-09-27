Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Lee Dermatology PC929 Clay St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 982-9877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Lee for a year. She examines my skin carefully by using a dermatoscope. She is very patient and answer my questions thoroughly. The wait in the office is shorter than other dermatology offices I've been to in SF. I have already recommended Dr. Lee to my friends and family, and they are also fans.
About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.