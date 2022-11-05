See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (73)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Lee works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO
Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD
Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreenhealth Spine and Neurosurgery
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-2365
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Nov 05, 2022
    I cannot understand the terrible reviews. I am an experienced consumer of medical help and I found her compassionate, smart, thoughtful, and, contrary to other reviews, a great listener. I do know that when someone is in pain it is difficult to be balanced in one's evaluation. I LOVE her! I had a wonderful result with my very painful knee.
    Michelle Rupp — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922201581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason - Seattle, WA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.