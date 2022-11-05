Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Lee works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.