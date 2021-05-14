Dr. Jennifer Leigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Leigh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Leigh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
Dr. Leigh works at
Locations
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-1980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Gastrointestinal Specialist! She is so thorough and so caring, that I can see why she nailed my diagnosis at my FIRST VISIT!! We are so lucky to have such a world class specialist in our town! Amazing Dr Jennifer Leigh, MD.
About Dr. Jennifer Leigh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184886525
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- New College of Florida
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leigh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leigh works at
Dr. Leigh has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.
