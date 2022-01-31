Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD
Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Since our transfer from another hospital after initial diagnosis, Dr Levine has not only taken over our case; but she has been an integral, irreplaceable factor in our daughters fight against B-cell A. L. L. She makes herself VERY available to contact and even more available for any and all concerns regarding our daughters care. There will never be enough ‘thanks’ to cover what she’s given us. A chance to see our baby LIVE and THRIVE in treatment. I promise you will be in the Best Care possible with Dr. Levine.
About Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
