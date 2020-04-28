Dr. Jennifer Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Ascent Urology6226 E Spring St Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 247-0883
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu correctly diagnosed my kidney blockage issues and made me feel comfortable to accept a needed surgery. The result is so successful and my creatinine drop towards norm. It is truly a lifesaving surgery to me. Dr. Liu is my best and trusted doctor, so knowledgeable and very experienced in urology. Plus, she is very nice and really care of her patients. Dr. Liu, you are my best and trusted doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Liu, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai MC
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Souther Califo
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- University of North Carolina
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
