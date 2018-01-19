Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO
Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA.
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Jennifer Logan, DO895 Sherwood Ave Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 437-0033
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Logan is a true healer! I have occipital neurolgia and thoracic outlet syndrome and was in tremendous pain for 3years. Workers compensation never once got me proper doctors or proper treatment. Once I settled with them I found dr.logan online and right after my 4th treatment with her I felt as if I was never injured. She doesn't rush, takes time to listen to concerns and questions, follows through throughly, she's paitent and understanding.I truly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1407092034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
