Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (767)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.

Dr. Ludwig works at HLS Orthodontics in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Lambertville, MI and Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvania
    6407 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 413-5567
  2. 2
    Lambertville
    7928 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 290-5633
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Maumee
    4359 Keystone Dr Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 413-5568
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Incognito™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 767 ratings
    Patient Ratings (767)
    5 Star
    (705)
    4 Star
    (41)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    1467591628
    • 1467591628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    767 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

