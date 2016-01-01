Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.
Dr. Ludwig works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvania6407 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 413-5567
-
2
Lambertville7928 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144 Directions (734) 290-5633Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Maumee4359 Keystone Dr Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 413-5568Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ludwig?
About Dr. Jennifer Ludwig, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, French and Persian
- 1467591628
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ludwig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludwig works at
Dr. Ludwig speaks French and Persian.
767 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.