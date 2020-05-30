Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD

Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Lyman works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.