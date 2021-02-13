Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD

Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Seaside Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Lyons Eye LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in Seaside, OR and Gresham, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.