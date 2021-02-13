Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Seaside Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
Lyons Eye1320 NE 106th Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 908-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lyons Eye Care-Seaside725 S Wahanna Rd # 101, Seaside, OR 97138 Directions (503) 908-2020Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Gresham1380 E Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 908-2020
-
4
Seaside727 S Wahanna Rd Ste 101, Seaside, OR 97138 Directions (503) 908-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Seaside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
Feel confident and relaxed at last To have my cataract surgery now that I found Dr. Lyons again after the shop moves. She is very easy to talk with about any questions or problems.
About Dr. Jennifer Lyons, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629069026
Education & Certifications
- Oreg Health Scis University Casey Eye Institute
- Legacy Emanuel Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.