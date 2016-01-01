Dr. Jennifer Macewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Macewan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Macewan, MD
Dr. Jennifer Macewan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poway, CA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Macewan's Office Locations
Rancho Ear Nose & Throat12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 2, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Macewan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336382019
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Macewan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Macewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Macewan has seen patients for Nosebleed, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macewan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macewan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.