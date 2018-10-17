See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps

Dr. Maender works at Complete Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Complete Dermatology
    7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-4313
    Jennifer Maender, MD
    15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-4313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Impetigo
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 17, 2018
    Attentive and knowledgeable.
    Myra Lowrie in Sugar Land , TX — Oct 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962524371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med &amp; Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maender works at Complete Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maender’s profile.

    Dr. Maender has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

