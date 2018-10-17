Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
Locations
Complete Dermatology7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-4313
Jennifer Maender, MD15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-4313
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1962524371
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- St Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maender has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maender speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.