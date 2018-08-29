Overview of Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD

Dr. Jennifer Malin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Malin works at Lafayette Arthritis And Endocrine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.