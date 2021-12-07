Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD
Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Dr. Malossi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malossi's Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Urology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malossi?
Dr Malossi was very professional but caring. She was a good listener and she validated what my concerns were. Dr. Malossi also will follow up how I am doing in 2 months. Most doctors don’t do this. Very impressed and grateful I had an opportunity to see this doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Malossi, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003903550
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malossi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malossi works at
Dr. Malossi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Malossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.