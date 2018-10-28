Overview of Dr. Jennifer Malpeso, MD

Dr. Jennifer Malpeso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Malpeso works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.