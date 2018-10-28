Dr. Jennifer Malpeso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malpeso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Malpeso, MD
Dr. Jennifer Malpeso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr Malpeso in her Staten Island office. She sent me out for several tests to make sure everything was up to snuff. Excellent bedside manner from her and her staff. Answered all my questions and concerns and treated me with dignity, respect.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528223021
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
